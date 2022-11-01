Santa Claus is Coming to Morris for fifth annual Evening with Santa

Santa Claus is Coming to Morris will hold its fifth annual Evening with Santa December 17 at First Christian Church.

The goal of this event is to teach children they can go to any first responder for any reason without fear. First responders from all over Grundy County are expected to take part. This year’s event will be completely indoors.

Santa Claus is Coming to Morris is looking for sponsors of its Santa’s Village, Christmas Story Reading Room and North Pole. It has giant inflatable decorations in the North Pole which also need sponsors

For information on these sponsorship opportunities, visit santaclausiscomingtomorris.org.