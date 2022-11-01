Grundy County VAC, Hines VA outreach coming to Morris Nov. 7

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and the Edward Hines VA Medical Center Outreach Team will host an informational session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Morris American Legion to educate veterans about their veteran’s benefits.

The Hines Outreach Team and the Grundy County VAC, with the support of the Morris American Legion, will be available to answer questions and provide information about veteran’s benefits, as well as explain the recent news about the water at Camp Lejeune and the PACT Act. Flu shots for eligible veterans will also be available

This event is free and open to all area veterans no registration is required.

You may be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval or air service and did not receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, or entered active duty after Oct. 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. Other criteria may also make you eligible for VA health care. Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to enroll. If you do not have a copy of your DD214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting one.

If you are unable to attend the outreach events, you can learn more about your eligibility by contacting the Grundy County VAC at 815-941-3152 or vac@grundycountyil.gov.