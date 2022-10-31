Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Oct. 31, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Sebastian is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. He is playful, curious, and loving. Sebastian is high-spirited and enjoys playing with his toys. For more information on Sebastian, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Liam is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He is gentle, loyal, and independent. He is extremely social and gets along with other cats. For more information on Liam, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tai Tai is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair. He is high-spirited, energetic, and outgoing. He is very chatty and loves attention. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information about Tai Tai, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Cadmun is a 5-month-old domestic longhair. He is rambunctious, kindhearted, and affectionate. Cadmun appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information about Cadmun, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mimi is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. She is friendly, shy, and calm. Mimi easily gets along with other animals and children. She loves giving hugs to show her appreciation for attention. For more information about Mimi, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

