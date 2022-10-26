Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Joy Dudley, Morris, cross country, senior

Morris senior Joy Dudley was the Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Gretchen Zarbock of Morris took second place and Abby Stiles of Coal City took third.
Joe Blumberg, Dudley’s coach said, she was a top 7 runner on our 2019 IHSA Regional Championship team, a top 7 runner on last year’s (first-ever) state-qualifying team, is a two-time Interstate 8 Individual Conference Champion, has been a top 7 runner on back-to-back Interstate n8 Conference Championship teams, has been All-Conference three straight years, and holds the Morris High School record for a 3.0-mile race (17:59).
“All of that pales in comparison to the type of person Joy is - her kindness, humility, selflessness, work ethic, and humble nature all contribute to our program’s success. She’s the type of athlete that asks: “What can I do for the team, instead of, what can the team do for me?” She is the first one at practice every day and the last to leave. Our team will miss her on the course next year. But our program and our school will miss the great leader and person Joy Dudley is,” he said.
Name: Joy Dudley
School: Morris Community High School, Senior
Sport: Cross Country
Morris Herald-News: Do you have any nicknames?
Dudley: My mom calls me JoyJoy and some of my teammates call me Studley.
MHN: What do you like about cross country?
Dudley: The positive team environment we have and the emphasis on mental toughness and self-improvement. I feel like I’ve become a lot stronger, both physically and mentally, from joining cross country.
MHN: What’s your favorite class in school?
Dudley: English
MHN: What’s the last book you read or the current book you’re reading?
Dudley: In class, we’re reading A Tale of Two Cities but on my own, I’m reading Let Your Mind Run by long distance-runner Deena Kastor.
MHN: What is your favorite Halloween candy?
Dudley: 100 Grand
MHN: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Dudley: Australia, my mom’s best friend lives there and I’ve always wanted to visit her and her family.
MHN: What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?
Dudley: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
MHN: If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
Dudley: Des Linden, she won the Boston Marathon when there were poor conditions and it was rainy, so I’d want to ask her about how she remains motivated in times of hardship.
MHN: How did you get into distance running?
Dudley: My parents had always been runners, but I never had any interest in joining the cross country or track team in middle school. The summer before my freshman year though, Coach Blumberg reached out to me and with convincing from my friend, I joined the cross country team for Summer Running and fell in love with it immediately.
MHN: What is your pre-race routine?
Dudley: I eat a banana in the morning and drink as much water as I can, and then I focus on mentally preparing myself for the race and staying calm while I warm up with the team.
MHN: What is your post-race routine?
Dudley: I complete the cool down and stretch with my teammates, and then I eat whatever food it available while cheering on the boys (who usually run after the girls).
MHN: Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
Dudley: I plan to go to a four-year college and major in English and Creative Writing. I don’t want to play any sports competitively, but I do plan on joining my college’s running club.