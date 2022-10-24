Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Oct. 24, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Rigatoni is a 7-month-old domestic shorthair. She is energetic and loving. Rigatoni is very sweet and immediately greets people. For more information on Rigatoni, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lydia is a 5-year-old domestic with medium hair. She is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Lydia appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information about Lydia, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Oliver is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Oliver enjoys playing with his toys and climbing. He would make a great addition to any family. For more information about Oliver, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Marble is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She is lovable, gentle, and independent. Marble easily gets along with other animals and children. She loves giving hugs to show her appreciation for attention. For more information about Marble, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

