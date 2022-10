Dwight Youth Football’s Mighty Mites and Senior Division each won Central Illinois Youth Football League Super Bowls in their respective division Sunday, October 16 in Momence.

The Mighty Mites defeated Clifton Central 26-18 and finished 8-0 on the season, while the Senior Division beat Clifton Central 49-28 and ended at 8-0, as well.

Seniors quarterback Collin Bachand led the way for Dwight with six touchdowns in the win.