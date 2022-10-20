Community Pulse: Planning for a Bright Future in Grundy County

Grundy County received some great news in the past few weeks, a million dollars in grant funding to plan for a bright future. The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded the GEDC and the Grundy Chamber $600,000 to plan for a resilient and strong future economy. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) recently notified Grundy County that its application for regional transportation was granted $400,000. As Benjamin Franklin allegedly said, “failing to plan is planning to fail.” No chance of that in our community.

Grundy County Nuclear Host Community Economic Resiliency Strategy

The name is long but the purpose is clear, develop a strategy to build a robust, resilient economy for the benefit of all Grundy County residents in the years to come. The Grundy Economic Development Council and the Grundy Chamber applied for the grant with the support of the County of Grundy. The project totals $600,000, of which Grundy County pledged a 20% match. The grant will be administered by the North Central Council of Governments.

When the future of Dresden Station was uncertain, the economic ramifications of a plant closure became frighteningly clear. With nearly 800 well-paid employees and approximately $24 million in property taxes paid annually, Grundy County’s economy would have been severely impacted. The Nuclear Community Resiliency grant will allow local leaders to develop a strategy to build a stronger, more resilient economy. The grant has four main components: public engagement, economic analysis, resiliency strategy and decommissioning issues. The strategy will be developed with local input and technical expertise over the next 24 months.

Grundy County Multijurisdictional Multimodal Transportation Plan

Another grant with a big title and important mission. Grundy County along with seven of its municipalities applied for and were awarded a federal grant to develop a regional transportation plan. Since the early 2000s Grundy County has experienced significant growth in both its economy and population. As these changes have come to the area, existing transportation infrastructure has been challenged. The grant provides an opportunity to do collaborative transportation planning among the county and its many municipalities to ensure the quality of life and safety of its residents while providing an opportunity for businesses to grow and prosper in Grundy County.

The total project is $400,000 and the 20% match will come from the participants: Grundy County, and the municipalities of Channahon, Coal City, Diamond, Dwight, Mazon, Minooka and Morris. Providing seed money towards the effort was the Will County Governmental League, of which the county and many municipalities are members. The transportation study’s anticipated conclusion is in about 18 months.