Morris Theatre Guild will present its production of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, The Odd Couple, for six shows during the final two weekends of October. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, then 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23. The second weekend, October 28-30, will follow the same time structure.

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. Season tickets for the guild’s 2022-23 season will also be available online for $48.