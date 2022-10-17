Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Oct. 17, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Wendy is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair. She is playful, outgoing, and affectionate. Wendy appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Wendy, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Slinky is approximately 6 years old and weighs 16 pounds. He is a sweet, walks well on a leash and has done well with other dogs. To meet Slinky, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Tygra is a 6- month old domestic shorthair. He is gentle, loyal, and independent. Tygra loves to be petted, and he gets along with other cats. For more information on Tygra, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tanner is approximately 6 years old and weighs 17 pounds. He loves to play with his favorite toy and carry it around. He walks well on a leash and has done well with other dogs. To meet Tanner, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

