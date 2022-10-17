Grundy Bank joins #BanksNeverAskThat anti-phishing campaign

The American Bankers Association and banks across the US have joined in a coordinated, industry-wide campaign to protect consumers during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Grundy Bank joined the ABA campaign to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. The Federal Trade Commission estimates that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent compared to 2020. To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers.

Grundy Bank, along with more than 1,000 banks from across the US, kicked off the month of October with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout the month, Grundy Bank will share eye-catching and engaging short videos and consumer tips on social media and in bank branches to highlight common phishing schemes. Because cybersecurity education and fraud awareness can often be dull and forgettable to many consumers, the campaign is designed to be bright and bold with a bit of comedy.

The campaign’s short videos offer ridiculous scenarios like wallpapering a room with cash, roasting marshmallows over a cash fire and recycling cash on garbage day. Consumers are directed to banksneveraskthat.com, where they will find an interactive game, videos, phishing red flags, tips and FAQs.