Morris electrical fire causes $25K in damages, no injuries reported

MORRIS – An electrical fire inside a Morris home early Friday morning caused $25,000 in damages, according to Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes.

Crews were called to the 1200 Block of Kiersted Street at 4:31 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the scene, according to the Morris Fire Department. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the living room.

Steffes said the cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical shortage in an outlet “behind a fish tank in the living room.”

All five members of the household were able to get to safety before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.