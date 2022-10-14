Magic in Morris to take place Oct. 22

MORRIS – Harry Potter fans of all ages will have the opportunity to dress up and celebrate their favorite witches and wizards during Magic in Morris on Oct. 22.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up and take part in the magical activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Morris.

This is the event’s second year and it will feature Harry Potter-inspired entertainment ranging from photo opportunities with the “Fat Lady,” themed drinks, a muggle market, and wand and potions classes.

Valerie Baker and Kristal Hutchings, owners of Verbena and the ones behind Magic in Morris, are hoping to create more of an “ambiance” in downtown Morris.

“We had a lot of feedback – it gave us some ideas on how to kind of create more of an ambiance downtown. That was one thing people wanted to feel is a little more ambiance instead of just, you know, props and stuff,” Baker said.

Enchanting music played by downtown speakers will transport participants into the Wizarding World. Maps will be provided with the details of each attraction and the participating locations at the event entrance, located near the corner of Washington and Liberty streets. All participating locations will be adorned with one of the four Hogwarts house flags: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

The main attractions include unicorns sponsored by D’Arcy Motors, Finklepot fairy hair, horse-drawn carriages and Quidditch cornhole. Wizards can spend the day helping Newt Scamander recover his beasts in local stores after his case is stolen. Of course, the day wouldn’t be complete without a house sorting.

Aside from spellbinding attractions, food vendors and local restaurants will feature Harry Potter-inspired food and beverages, including butter beer.

“We want it to be an enjoyable day where people can come out, shop, spend the day with their families and enjoy the ambience because it’s going to be phenomenal,” Hutchings said.

For information on events and the day’s itinerary, visit facebook.com/events/5282312261884748

What: Magic in Morris

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Morris