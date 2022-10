The City of Morris has announced that the phone lines for city services will be temporarily inoperable during the morning of Tuesday, October 18 due to necessary phone system upgrades, which will be installed at the Morris Municipal Building.

To contact the city administrative team during this time, stop by the offices at 700 N. Division Street. All city offices will be open for regular business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.