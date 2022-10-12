Ottawa couple celebrates 74th wedding anniversary

Roger and Evelyn (Hill) Danielson recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary at Hank’s Farm Restaurant in Ottawa. The couple was married Oct. 2, 1948, at Gardner Lutheran Church in Gardner.

The couple lived on their family farm north of Seneca until recently moving to Pleasant View Luther Home in Ottawa. Their farm is a Centennial Farm and has been in the Danielson family for 127 years.

The couple’s parents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Armour Danielson and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Hill. Roger and Evelyn have four children – Patricia Kaufmann of Ottawa, Rob (Gloria) of Bloomington, Dan (Terri) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Jill (Dave) of St. Charles, Missouri. They are also the proud grandparents of 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and have raised thousands of bushels of corn.