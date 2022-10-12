Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Liam Eber, Morris, golf, sophomore

Morris sophomore Liam Eber was the Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week. He recently qualified for sectionals by shooting a round of 85. Morris’s Ella McDonnell took second place.

“Liam makes the golf team his top priority and does so by leading through example. He is a great teammate who will do what is necessary to make sure others are successful around him, whether it’s taking notes for specific courses or providing encouraging words to another, he is the example of an athlete that will put the team first,” Michael Muntz, head golf coach, said.

Name: Liam Eber

School: Morris Community High School, sophomore

Sport: Golf

Morris Herald-News: Do you have any nicknames?

Eber: I get called Red Lips sometimes because I’m always drinking red Gatorade on the course. I also, get called sunshine because I look like the character from “Remember the Titans”

MHN: How old were you when you first picked up the game of golf, and who introduced you to the game?

Eber: I first picked up golf when I was around 5 or 6 and my dad got me into it because he is a high school golf coach.

MHN: What is your fondest memory made on a golf course?

Eber: My favorite memories of golf are going to play on golf trips with my dad. Getting to experience the beautiful courses with him is amazing.

MHN: What part of your game do you think is your strongest?

Eber: My putting is definitely the best aspect of my game. If my putter is on then I’m going to play well.

MHN: What do you like best about being on the golf team?

Eber: I like being on the golf team because you are responsible for everything about your game. If you play bad it’s on you and if you play good it’s because of you, no one else.

MHN: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Eber: I love singing so I would say choir is my favorite school subject.

MHN: What is your favorite course you’ve played this season? Do you remember which was your favorite hole?

Eber: My favorite course was the regional course Whisper Creek, it was beautiful and it fit my eye very well. My favorite hole was #18 because of the cool water fountain and the water running down the left side of the fairway.

MHN: Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?

Eber: I would love to play golf in college, and study education.