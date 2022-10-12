October 12, 2022
5 Things to do in Grundy County: Fall hayrides, theatre, magic, and more

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Grundy County? Check out our weekly roundup for October 13-16. (Katrina Milton)

1. Fall Hayrides and Smores Galore: 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Channahon Community Park, 23304 W McClintock Road in Channahon.

The event is free.

Enjoy fall hayrides and smores with friends.

2. Boo’s, Brew’s, and Booze Musical Bingo: 7 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Morris VFW Post 6049, 309 McKinley St. in Morris.

$15 per ticket. This is a 21 or over event hosted by TNT Dance Company Parents.

Wear your best Halloween costume to be entered to win the costume contest. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The production opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and continues with a Saturday, Oct. 15 performance at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, under the direction of Jack Micetich.

3. Coal City Production of ‘Holes’: 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 7 p.m. Friday, October 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W.Division St. in Coal City.

Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67124

4. The Magic of Brian Holt: 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, at Dollinger Family Farm, 7420 E. Hansel Road in Channahon.

The event is free.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the magic show.

5. Not Petty at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Clayton’s Tap 122 W. Washington Street in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks, and food—no cover charge.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.

