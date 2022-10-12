5 Things to do in Grundy County: Fall hayrides, theatre, magic, and more

5 Things To Do

1. Fall Hayrides and Smores Galore: 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Channahon Community Park, 23304 W McClintock Road in Channahon.

The event is free.

Enjoy fall hayrides and smores with friends.

2. Boo’s, Brew’s, and Booze Musical Bingo: 7 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at Morris VFW Post 6049, 309 McKinley St. in Morris.

$15 per ticket. This is a 21 or over event hosted by TNT Dance Company Parents.

Wear your best Halloween costume to be entered to win the costume contest. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The production opens Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and continues with a Saturday, Oct. 15 performance at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, under the direction of Jack Micetich. ( Jack Micetich)

3. Coal City Production of ‘Holes’: 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 7 p.m. Friday, October 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W.Division St. in Coal City.

Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67124

4. The Magic of Brian Holt: 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, at Dollinger Family Farm, 7420 E. Hansel Road in Channahon.

The event is free.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the magic show.

5. Not Petty at Clayton’s Tap: 8 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Clayton’s Tap 122 W. Washington Street in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks, and food—no cover charge.

• Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.