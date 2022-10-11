Morris Hospital updates visitor, mask guidelines

Morris Hospital has revised its visitor and mask guidelines in a step toward returning to pre-COVID visiting guidelines. As of October 7, hospitalized patients may have up to two visitors at a time, age 12 or older, during visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prior to its most recent update, visitors were restricted to age 18 or older.

Under the updated visiting guidelines, COVID-19 positive patients are not permitted to have one designated visitor for the duration of their stay.

Patients coming to the hospital for outpatient surgery, endoscopy, cath lab and other procedeures are permitted up to two support persons.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control’s updated recommendations for healthcare providers, Morris Hospital has also updated its mask policy. At this time, universal masking will only be required inside Morris Hospital and all Morris Hospital patient care facilities, including physician offices, when the Grundy County “Community Transmission” level is high. When this level is substantial, moderate or low, masks will be optional.

Officials at Morris Hospital emphasize that the CDC’s “Community Transmission” level is not the same as “Community Risk Level” and that it is possible for a community to be at low or moderate “risk” level, but at a high “transmission” level, in which case masks would be required. Morris Hospital’s masking requirement could change weekly depending on the current transmission level.

As has always been the hospital’s visiting policy, anyone currently showing signs of illness should not visit or accompany a patient.

Current visitor guidelines are posted at all times on the hospital website at morrishospital.org/visitors. With the approaching flu season, it is recommended to check the hospital website for current visiting guidelines before visiting a patient in the hospital.