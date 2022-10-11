Grundy Bank holds winter coat drive at Morris, Wilmington branches

Grundy Bank’s Caring Committee is bringing back its annual winter coat drive this year to help collect coats for local residents in Grundy and southern Will Counties in preparation for the upcoming winter season. Grundy Bank will be accepting the donation of coats that are gently used or new for men, women and children of all sizes. The coats can be dropped off at the main branch located at 201 Liberty Street in Morris or at the Wilmington branch at 120 S. Main Street.

This year’s coat drive will start October 17 and run through November 17. All coats donated will go to We Care of Grundy County in Morris and Our Caring Closet NFP in Wilmington.

Our Caring Closet in Wilmington offers free household goods and clothing in all sizes to people and families in immediate need. We Care of Grundy County offers services ranging from food, clothing, one-time rent/mortgage assistance, and utility, and holiday assistance.

For more information, contact Grundy Bank Marketing and Sales Director Christine Mendez at 815-513-2241 or cmendez@grundybank.com.