Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Oct. 10, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Molly is a 2-year-old lab mix. She is house-trained and great on a leash! Adoption fee includes spay, rabies shot, distemper, microchip, heart worm test, and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com (Hopeful Tails Adoptions)

Ernie is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, outgoing, and playful. Ernie easily gets along with other animals and children. He loves giving hugs to show his appreciation for attention. For more information on Ernie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Millie is as sweet as they come! She loves to get belly rubs and seems to always have a smile on her face. Adoption fee includes spay, rabies shot, distemper, heartworm test, microchip, and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com (Hopeful Tails Adoptions)

Desmond is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. He is loving, friendly, and affectionate. Desmond is very sweet and immediately greets people. He enjoys playing with her toys when she is in the mood. To meet Desmond, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Spice is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She is sweet, outgoing, and curious. Spice appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information about Spice, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

