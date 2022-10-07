October 07, 2022
Minooka High School dance coach named Dance Coach of the Year by IHSA

By Shaw Local News Network
Minooka Community High School varsity dance coach Melissa Wallace has been awarded the 2021-22 Spirit - Dance Coach of the Year award from the Illinois High School Association.

Wallace, who started at Minooka in 2010 as the JV dance coach, has been the varsity dance head coach for the past eight years. Under her leadership, the program has won seven conference championships, eight sectional championships and finished within the top 10 in its class at the state finals eight times.

Wallace will be considered for sectional and national honors by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

