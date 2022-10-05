Morris Hospital to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MORRIS — Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers will offer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children aged six months through five years who are in need of first and second doses from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, October 12 in the upper level of the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital at 151 W. High Street. Due to limited supplies, appointments are recommended by calling 815-705-3300.

Children aged six months through five years will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine using smaller needles that are designed specifically for children. A second dose of Moderna vaccine is needed one month after the first shot.

Children receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. While there is no out-of-pocket cost, please bring an insurance card. Parents should allow time for a 15 to 30 minute observation period following the administration of the vaccine.

COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, MIS-C inflammatory syndromes and long term complications, such as “long COVID”, in which symptoms can linger for months. Vaccination, along with other preventative measures, can protect children from COVID-19 using the safe and effective vaccines already recommended for use in adolescents and adults in the United States.

In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, fever and swelling/tenderness of lymph nodes.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines may also be available through area retail pharmacies. Check retail pharmacy websites for availability by location and appointment scheduling. Morris Hospital is not administering COVID vaccines during physician appointments.