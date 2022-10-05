Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week: AJ Zweeres, Morris, football, junior

A.J. Zweeres (Maribeth Wilson)

Morris junior A.J. Zweeres was selected as the Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Coal City’s Landin Benson took second place and Seneca’s Evelyn O’Connor third place.

“A.J. is an outstanding player for us. He is a two-way starter and he is definitely an impact player on both sides of the ball. He is leading the team in receiving touchdowns this year and is also our top kick and punt returner,” Head Football Coach Alan Thorson said.

Name: A.J. Zweeres

School: Morris Community High School, Junior

Sport: Football

Morris Herald-News: Do you have any nicknames?

Zweeres: A.J. is actually my nickname. My real name is Ambrose Joseph. I have been going by it for ages since preschool pretty much. It just stuck.

MHN: How old were you when you first began playing football, and who introduced you to the game?

Zweeres: I first started playing tackle football in fifth grade for the Warriors and I’ve been playing ever since. I would say the main people that influenced me to play football would definitely be my friends. It was just a chance to spend more time with them.

MHN: What is your fondest memory made on the football field?

Zweeres: There has definitely been a couple. We’ve had some big plays. But, I’d say one of the biggest moments in my football career, would have been the Coal City game last year. It was my first time ever starting on varsity and I was a Sophomore, so I had a bunch of things going through my mind. At the end of the game, I ended up getting an interception, which would close the deal. It was just a great moment.

MHN: What part of your game do you think is your strongest?

Zweeres: I would say I’m better on the offensive side than on defense, but they are about the same. But, I’m a little bit better at playing wide receiver.

MHN: What do you like best about being on the football team?

Zweeres: The friendships that you create and the brotherhood that there is, especially in this program that has such historic teams.

MHN: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Zweeres: Probably math. It’s one of my best subjects, so a lot of it comes even easier to me than to others.

MHN: Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?

Zweeres: Nothing official yet. But, most likely when I go to college, I will be playing a sport. I’m not sure which one yet.

MHN: Do you play any other sports, and if so which one is your favorite?

Zweeres: I play baseball and basketball. I would say baseball and football are the top two, but I don’t have a number one, really.