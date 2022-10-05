5 Things to do in Grundy County: Hocus Pocus tasting event, 3 French Hens, cruise night and more

5 Things To Do

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.

The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more.

To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.

2. Morris Cruise Night: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Morris. Only cruise night participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.

The minimal registration fee for care owners to display their cars is $10, entry closes at 8 p.m.

The public is free to enjoy these classic cars at no cost.

The beneficiary is Special Connections of Grundy County. 50/50 raffle tickets are six for $5 or $1 each.

To learn more, visit morriscruisenight.com.

Beneficiaries Choice Award (Pink Heals): Brian & Audrey Zelenko's 1946 Ford Business Coupe from Lyons, IL (RANDY CURRY)

3. Open Mic Night hosted by EXibit: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the EXibit, 315 Bedford Rd. in Morris.

The event is free. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

For more information, call 815-258-5191.

4. Scout Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at True North, 539 Bedford Rd. in Morris.

The event is free.

Thirty- five vendors will bring their vintage, handmade and cool thrifty finds into the parking lot at True North.

A Hocus Pocus tasting event will be hosted by Verbena from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at 411 Liberty St. in Morris.

5. Hocus Pocus Tasting Event hosted by Verbena: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Verbena, 411 Liberty St. in Morris.

This event is free, but registration is required at https://www.verbenashoppe.com/

Come enjoy all of the magical possibilities you can create in your own home. Use gourmet olive oil and balsamic vinegar to create Hocus Pocus-inspired creations.

•Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.