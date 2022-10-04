Morris Lions to hold 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show Oct. 8, 9

The Morris Lions Club’s 36th annual Fall Classic Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Grundy County Fairgrounds. The two-day event will feature a swap meet, car corral and craft show on both days, but offers differing car shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will feature the Orphan Car/Truck Show for vehicles produced by a manufacturer which is no long in business. Orphan cars and trucks from the early 20th century to the present day will be on display. Registration for the vehicles will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for $20 per vehicle and one passenger and $5 for each additional passenger. First place trophies will be awarded in seven classes starting at 2 p.m.

Sunday will feature the traditional Fall Classic Car Show with registration from 8 a.m. to noon. The same entry fees as Saturday will apply.

Both shows will be participant judged shows, organized through 3-D Sound, where car owners will receive ballots to judge cars for each class. Awards will follow the drawing for the Lions Raffle Car, a black 1970 Dodge Challenger-440 6 Pack-RT Clone, at 3 p.m Tickets for the raffle are $5 for one, $10 for three or $20 for seven.

Spectators on both days will be able to park on site in exchange for a donation of $5. Both days will feature cars and trucks for sale in the car corral. The swap meet and Crafty Swappers will offer a wide variety of goods for sale. There also will be food vendors. In accordance with fairground regulations, visitors are reminded that there are to be no open fires, pets, firearms, drugs, alcohol or glass bottles.

For information, visit morrislionsclub.com or find the Lions Club of Morris on Facebook.