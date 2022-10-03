Minooka teacher honored by ICTA for lifetime achievement

The Illinois Communication and Theatre Association presented Minooka Community High School teacher Heather Danek with the Edith Harrod Award during the organization’s 93rd annual three-day convention Friday, September 23 at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

ICTA is the state’s oldest and largest professional affiliation for high school and college teachers of communications and drama.

The Harrod Award is one of the highest lifetime achievement honors that an Illinois speech, debate and theater educator can receive while still working in the field, according to a press release from the ICTA. Danek, who began her teaching career as a junior high language arts and high school speech and drama teacher in Iowa, has worked at Minooka since moving to Illinois in the late 1990s.