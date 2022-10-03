Minooka, Plainfield Central participate in Hits for Hugs fundraiser

The Minooka Community High School and Plainfield Central High School girls volleyball teams will participate in Shorewood HUGS’ “HITS for HUGS” fundraiser Thursday, October 13.

There will be raffle baskets, shirt sales and 50/50 raffle tickets sold at the event. The games will be played at Minooka Community High School – Central Campus starting with the JV game at 4:30 p.m. and Varsity game at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremony to honor a local resident between games around 5 p.m. The goal is to raise enough money to grant a wish for James Reed, a 7th grader at Minooka Junior High, who was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy with Severe Obstruction and recently had a pacemaker implanted. His sister Lydia is a MCHS alumna, and his other sister, Brynlee, is a current senior at MCHS and a student athletic trainer.

Shorewood HUGS is a nonprofit women’s organization that works to make a positive impact in the lives of those in the community and surrounding communities one hug at a time. It does this by hosting unique events and raising funds to fulfill wishes for those in need. To date, Shorewood HUGS has fulfilled over 1,000 wishes.

To donate to the game and cause, email Minooka head volleyball coach Carrie Prosek at cprosek@mchs.net for more information.