Tri-State Asphalt drivers go on strike alleging ‘unfair labor practices’

MORRIS — About eight Morris-area drivers employed by Tristate Asphalt are a part of a Teamsters strike against the asphalt distributor, alleging unfair labor practices.

Tri-State and its employees will meet again on Monday, Oct. 3, to resume contract negotiations.

The strike by Teamsters Local 179, which is based in Joliet, began Monday, Sept. 26, after months of contract negotiations with the company asking for a “fair pay scale, benefits, and a pension” came to a head.

Teamsters Local 179 said its members voted to join the union about a year ago and have been trying to get a contract since.

Kevin Noss, a driver, said employees were offered a 1% pay increase, which would not cover the cost-of-living increase and Tri-State has been increasing the number of hours needed to maintain insurance, which includes an $8,000 deductible in some cases.

Samatha Komperda, a Logistics Manager for Tristate Asphalt, said the company was “shocked” when the workers decided to strike because they have worked “diligently” to ensure they were bargaining in “good faith.”

The company proposed a raise on Sept. 22, for an immediate 13% pay increase and an average increase of 21% over the next four years, she said.

“We just want a livable wage. We work for a large company that just doesn’t want to take care of those, who have taken care of them,” Noss said.

In terms of health coverage, employees elect into a deductible based on the comprehensive plan they have chosen.

Tri-State believes they have bargained in good faith and will continue to do what is best for its employees and the company.

“The leadership team at Tri-State Asphalt makes sure everything is fair and equitable and I feel very confident that our team has bargained in good faith. These people are like our family and we want to ensure we do what is best for them and the company,” Kimperda said.

On Wednesday, Tri-State Asphalt, sent out a letter to its employees on strike, outlining how its striking would impact employees’ benefits. Tri-State said they sent out the letter in accordance with state law and the employees who received the letter would not be terminated based on their participation in the strike.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Tri-State Asphalt, sent out a letter to its employees on strike, outlining how its striking would impact employees’ benefits.

In a statement, Tri-State said, “Tri-State is not changing its benefits plans. Anyone who chooses to continue working through the strike will remain eligible for benefits in accordance with company policies and benefit plan requirements. This includes health, dental, vision, a health savings account, a 401(k), and life, disability, critical illness, and accident insurance.”