Morris Hospital cardiology practice expands services

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has expanded its cardiology services with the addition of two new providers and the enhancement of a partnership with Loyola University Medical Center to provide electrophysiology care.

The Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists’ practice recently added cardiologist Hershel Wix and nurse practitioner Sherese Pruss to a team that also includes board-certified cardiologists Syed Ahmed, Mary Menz, Sterling “Scott” Reese and Athar Saeed. Dr. Wix is seeing patients at the practice’s Morris office at 151 W. High Street and Pruss is assisting cardiologists at the Morris and Channahon locations. The additions give patients expanded access to all cardiology services.

Morris Hospital has also expanded its agreement with Loyola University Medical Center to further provide patients with heart rhythm conditions local access to electrophysiologists. Dr. Alexander Green and Dr. Sukit Ringwala, both board-certified electrophysiologists from Loyola Medical Center, are resources available at the Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists’ Morris office for the diagnosis and management of heart rhythm conditions and implantation of cardiac devices.