Just Animals 2023 calendar Furry Friends and First Responders now available

The last few years have been a challenge for Just Animals Shelter in Mazon. With more animals being surrendered and their inability to do fundraising, the sales of its first ever calendar, Furry Friends and First Responders, may make up for some of the fundraising loss.

This 2023 calendar includes First Responders from Morris, Mazon, Seneca, Coal City, Wilmington and Braidwood Police and Fire Departments as well as cats, kittens and dogs that have been adopted from Just Animals.

Just Animals Shelter is a non for profit organization that receives no taxpayer dollars and operates solely on donations and fees from their vaccine clinics as well as spay and neuter clinics. In the last 3 years, Just Animals has found homes for over 1550 cats and kittens, as well as 440 dogs and puppies.

Each Calendar is $15 and is currently available at:

Just Animals Shelter, 505 Depot St. in Mazon

Normington’s General Store, 924 S. Water Street in Wilmington

Coal City Police Department, 545 S. Broadway in Coal City

Nails and Tails Pet Grooming, 100 W. Commercial Drive in Morris

Mane Street Hair Co., 179 N. Main St. in Seneca

The calendar will also be available at Just Animals Shelter vaccine clinic locations. Visit www.justanimals.org for dates and locations as well as additional information about services offered by the shelter.

For further information, contact the shelter at 815-448-2510.