Santa Claus, Morris Warriors to raise funds for Troy Shannon Scholarship

Santa Claus is Coming to Morris and the Morris Warriors Kids football program are teaming up to raise funds for the Troy Shannon Scholarship fund, a yearly scholarship of $1,000 awarded to a graduating Morris High School senior.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each. Two winners will be drawn during the final Morris Warriors football game of the season on Saturday, October 8. There will be two grand prizes given away for the raffle: A private pizza lunch with Santa for six children between December 19 and 23 or a private Zoom call with Santa for the winner and their entire extended family of up to 200 people.

Tickets can be purchased on Zelle or Paypal by sending payment to divincenzodave@gmail.com with a phone number and “Warriors” written in the memo field.