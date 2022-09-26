Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Sept. 26, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Snickers is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair. He is a bit rambunctious but, is very lovable. Snickers is curious and loves watching birds in the window. For more information on Snickers, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tag is a 10-week-old domestic shorthair. He is very energetic and loves to play. Tag is very curious and affectionate. For more information on Tag, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Flannel is an 11-week-old domestic shorthair. She is affectionate and sweet. Flannel loves snuggling and being pet. She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Flannel, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Brisk is an 11-week-old domestic shorthair. He is very playful and loves attention. Brisk is great with other cats and children. He is very loving and affectionate. For more information on Brisk, contact including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

