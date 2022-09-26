Grundy County Health Department detects West Nile Virus in Channahon, Morris

The Grundy County Health Department has recently collected mosquitos in the Village of Channahon and City of Morris that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. These are the first batches of mosquitos to test positive in Grundy County this year. Identifying positive mosquitos is a usual activity every year. The mosquitos were collected during the first weeks of September.

Although summer is wrapping up, the Grundy County Health Department encourages everyone to continue taking preventative steps related to mosquito-borne viruses. To minimize your risks, reduce, repel and report.

Reduce exposure by avoiding the outdoors when mosquitos are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. Ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings and eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitos can breed. This includes flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles which could hold standing water.

Repel mosquitos when outdoors by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts. The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends applying insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitos to whomever handles mosquito control activities in your area. Most often in Grundy County, that is the local municipality.

According to the IDPH, mild cases of West Nile infections may cause a slight fever or headache. More severe infections are marked by a rapid onset of a high fever with head and body aches, disorientation, tremors, convulsions and, in the most severe cases, paralysis or death. These symptoms will typically appear between three to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Persons at the highest risk for serious illness are those 50 years of age or older.

For information regarding vector surveillance, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3115 or visit idph.state.il.us/envhealth.wnv.htm.