St. Juvin Post honors Navy veteran

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW members John Hollmeyer and Bill Bomba visited with Navy veteran Mike Parcell and his wife Kathy at the Heritage Manor Skilled Care facility in Dwight to present Parcell with a personalized tapestry throw with the Navy logo.

Parcell served on Navy submarines from 1970 to 1977.

This presentation was one of over 500 of these mementos that St. Juvin Post has awarded to veterans, representing over $25,000 raised through Buddy Poppy events, raffles and generous donations from community members, according to a press release from the Post.

Each throw has a custom label, which reads “The members of St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Coal City IL present you with this throw as a symbol of your service to a grateful nation”.