Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Sept. 19, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Pumpkin is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic and enjoys playing with his toys. Pumpkin gets along with children and other animals. Pumpkin is bonded to Mittens and they need to be adopted together. For more information on Pumpkin, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mittens is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted and loving. Mittens appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. Mittens is bonded to Pumpkin and they need to be adopted together. For more information on Mittens, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Butterfinger is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic and loving. Butterfinger is very outgoing and playful. For more information on Butterfinger, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Nougat is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair. He is very outgoing and curious. Nougat is shy at first but, will come around on his own time. For more information on Nougat, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Snickers is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair. He is a bit rambunctious but does indulge in naps. Snickers is curious and loves watching birds in the window. For more information on Snickers, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

