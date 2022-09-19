September 19, 2022
Coal City Public Library, VFW partner for National POW/MIA Recognition Day

St. Juvin Post 1336's POW/MIA poster on display at the Coal City Public Library's Hometown Heroes exhibit

St. Juvin Post 1336's POW/MIA poster on display at the Coal City Public Library's Hometown Heroes exhibit (Provided by St. Juvin Post 1336)

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW provided a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency poster and the Coal City Public Library District provided the venue for its display in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 16.

While Coal City has no known prisoners of war, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for missing personnel from past conflicts to their families. Within this mission, they search for missing personnel from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, both Gulf Wars and other recent conflicts. Its research and operational missions include coordination with hundreds of countries and municipalities across the world.

