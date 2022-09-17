Starved Rock Country Welcome Center to host Hello, Pumpkin painting class

The Starved Rock Country Welcome Center is hosting a Hello, Pumpkin painting class from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26.

Local artist Jyllian Ossola will direct attendees as they complete their 16-by-18 inch pumpkin-shaped doorhanger.

Ossola has been instructing painting classes for several years and also offers painting sessions through Illinois Valley Community College and teaches after-school art classes in Putnam County. Examples of some of her other projects can be found by searching “Flipping Vintage 17″ on Facebook.

Supplies will be provided at the event. Wearing old clothes or a paint shirt is recommended. A specialty soup bar, Boggio’s apple cider and dessert will be provided for all participants.

The class is designed for men or women of any skill level. Limited spaces are available and pre-registration is necessary. Registration costs $35 and pre-payment is required. Visit the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center at 248 W. Canal St. in Utica or call 815-667-4356 any day between noon and 6 p.m. to register.