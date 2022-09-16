Mazon Verona Kinsman coasts through Regional play

Mazon Verona Kinsman dominated the IESA Class 1A Region 2 Semifinal bracket with a 15-0 win over Gardner-South Wilmington in the semifinal round and a 10-0 victory over Dwight to earn a shot at a Sectional plaque.

Hayden Pfeifer pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts in the three-inning semifinal win over G-SW and helped her cause at the plate with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Kaydynce Wardlow also had two hits and three RBIs.

Pfeifer pitched another complete game in the championship game, allowing two hits and fanning 11 Dwight hitters in the five-inning victory. She also tripled home three runs and scored twice.

The twin Regional victories improve the Mavericks to 16-3 overall and advance them to the Class 1A Sectional at St. George School in Bourbonnais.