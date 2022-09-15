Route 113 named after former Coal City police chief

State Senator Sue Rezin held a ceremony Wednesday, September 14 at Campbell Memorial Park in Coal City to officially name a section of Route 113 after former police chief Dennis Neary.

Rezin and State Representative David Welter co-sponsored Senate Join Resolution 6, which names a section of Route 113 from Carbon Hill Road to Virginia Street in Coal City as the Dennis M. Neary Memorial Highway.

The ceremony included remarks from Rezin, Coal City Mayor Terry Halliday, Neary’s sister Lisa Neary-Callaway and members of the police. It concluded with a sign presentation to the Neary family.