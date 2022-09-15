Community Pulse: Donating grain and farms to your favorite charities

It’s harvest time, which is a good time to remind everyone that grain is one of those non-cash assets that is easy to donate to your favorite charity.

Based on current prices and last year’s yield, an acre of corn (202 bushels) can earn about $1,400 for charity; an acre of beans (64 bushels) can earn approximately $1,000.

When the farmer delivers the grain to the elevator, they identify how many bushels are being donated and the name of the charity. The charity then needs to contact the elevator with instructions to sell the grain and cut a check to the charity. The charity then sends a tax receipt/thank you to the farmer listing the grain, number of bushels, price per bushel, date of grain sale and resulting cash amount.

As I recommend to all charities, make sure the community (including farm families and grain elevators) know your nonprofit’s legal name and EIN. This eliminates confusion when nonprofit names sound alike.

At the Community Foundation of Grundy County, gifts of grain can be donated to us for our grant making and general operations, or a farm family can use gifts of grain to set up a fund that they design, whether donor advised, designated, field of interest, or scholarship. Farmers can also donate grain to one of the agency endowments that we hold and steward for a number of nonprofits and schools around Grundy County. For a list of funds that anyone can donate to, please visit https://cfgrundycounty.fcsuite.com/erp/donate .

Whenever donations come to us for a specific fund, please write checks (or tell the grain elevator, stock broker, etc.) to Community Foundation of Grundy County and then list the specific fund in the memo line.

Our other message to farm families is that CFGC accepts gifts of farmland that we will keep in production, not sell, set up a new fund designed by the farm family, and use the annual grain income to make grants to the nonprofits chosen by the farm family.

Keep Grundy Growing, LLC, is our farmland retention program and more information can be found at https://cfgrundycounty.com/keep-grundy-growing-llc .

When I talk about the great Transfer of Wealth happening now as the Greatest Generation and Baby Boomers die, their wealth is being transferred to their heirs, who may not live in Grundy County anymore. We encourage everyone to dedicate “Just 5%” of their wealth to a fund that they design here at CFGC so that wealth grown here remains here to support our county’s quality of life.

When it comes to farms, Grundy County has almost 195,000 acres of farmland. If we can capture “Just 5%” of that farmland in Keep Grundy Growing, we’ll have 9,750 acres dedicated to charitable purposes. One 150-acre farm can earn on average $30,000 for us as the landowner. If Keep Grundy Growing had 65 farms averaging 150 acres each, we would have almost $2,000,000 going out in grants to Grundy nonprofits…annually…forever. How many problems can we solve with $2 million a year?

Question to farm families: Can your heirs get by with just 95% of your farm? If so, please consider donating 5% of your acreage to Keep Grundy Growing in a donor fund that you design. The farm will stay in production to maintain Grundy County’s agricultural heritage.

Head spinning with the math? Please click here for a detailed graphic: https://cfgrundycounty.com/keep-grundy-growing-llc .

Lastly, nonprofits throughout the area were invited to apply for funding through the Seneca Civic Fund, the decision-making committee for the Peg Davis Farm fund. The application deadline recently passed so we expect to be making some announcements of new grants serving Seneca to be announced soon!

More and more farm families are making plans for what to do with the family farm. Is charitable giving a part of that plan? Can we help? If you’re not ready to talk with staff, please feel free to reach out to any of our Board of Trustees: Ben Johnston, Steve Kezerle, Cathy Macchietto, Nancy Bjelland, Kevin Callahan, Cindy Christensen, Patrick Halloran, Ryan Hansen, Robert Marsaglia, Michael Mattingly, or Ben Sisk.

Speaking of Grundy County’s agricultural history, Happy Corn Festival, everyone – enjoy!