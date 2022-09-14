Grundy County Mental Health Court receives $148,000 grant from ICJA

The Grundy County Mental Health Court has received a grant of $148,000 from the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority intended to fund the court’s continued operations.

Additionally, The Illinois Supreme Court recently recertified the mental health court program for a period of three years. In approving the recertification, the Supreme Court has reviewed and determined the policies, procedures and alternative court handbook to be in compliance with its rules and best practices.

The Grundy County Mental Health Court was established in 2014 to allow those charged with nonviolent criminal offenses to seek assistance to address their mental health.

Once a participant successfully completes the alternative court program, the criminal charges that caused their admission to the program are dismissed. Failure to comply with the program results in a Department of Corrections sentence to which they have previously pleaded guilty.

“I am honored to be appointed as the presiding judge over the Grundy County Mental Health Court program. It is refreshing to see that the court system offers an opportunity to actually treat the underlying problem, rather than simply locking people up based upon their untreated illness,” Grundy County Judge Scott Belt said.

Restoring dignity and confidence in the individual mental health participants is a key component to restoring them to graduation and continued success. Mental Court participants are in the program for an average of 2½ years with significant obligations required to graduate.

“By all accounts, the Mental Health Court has been a great asset,” Judge Belt said. “I look forward to its continued success.”