Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening September 27 at Morris High School

Morris Hospital will offer its free Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening Tuesday, September 27 at Morris High School to identify students who may be at risk for sudden cardiac death through the detection of undiagnosed cardiac abnormalities.

On the day of the screening, a team of specially trained volunteers will perform electrocardiogram screenings for free on students who have received parental permission to participate. An electrocardiogram is a noninvasive, painless test that measures the electrical activity of the heart and can detect certain heart abnormalities.

Screenings typically are held during physical education class or study hall depending on a student’s schedule. The test takes about three minutes to complete.

Based on results of the screenings, about 3% of students are referred to their physician for additional follow-up. Typically, less than 1% of students are found to have a medical problem that requires cardiac intervention. Results are sent home to the student’s parents and are not shared with the school.

Parents who wish to have their children screened should complete an electronic consent form before the screening day by visiting morrishospital.org/rhythmofouryouth.