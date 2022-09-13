Morris welcomes more than 800 vehicles to cruise night

MORRIS – Organizers of Morris Cruise night say the Saturday night event saw hundreds of spectators come out to ogle the 846 cars lined up along Liberty Street.

Cars from 147 areas were registered, including out-of-state, Cruise Night organizer Herb Wyeth said.

“It was an awesome night‚” Wyeth said. “All the stars aligned, the weather was great, everything went smoothly. This year has been a great year weather-wise. We had airplanes fly by – which was a nice surprise – we didn’t plan it.”

Celebrity Choice Award (Coal City Police Chief Chris Harseim): Patrick Cantore's 2005 H2 Hummer from Berwyn, IL. (RANDY CURRY)

The beneficiary of the evening was Pink Heals Joliet Chapter.

The winner of the Beneficiary’s Choice Award was ‘46 Ford Business Coupe owned by Brian and Audrey Zelenko from Lyons, IL. The celebrity of the event was Coal City Police Chief Chris Harseim and his choice winner was a ‘05 H2 Hummer owned by Patrick Cantore of Berwyn, IL.

The 50/50 raffle raised $8,377 half was awarded to Jim Bailey.

The last Morris Cruise Night of the year will be Oct. 8 and will benefit Special Connections of Grundy County. Morris Cruise Night is looking for volunteers; for additional information, visit morriscruisenight.com.