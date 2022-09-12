Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Sept. 12, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Twinkle is a 6-month-old buff domestic shorthair. He is very outgoing and curious. Twinkle is shy at first but, will come around on his own time. For more information on Twinkle, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Smurfette is a 6-month-old brown tabby. She is a bit rambunctious, but does indulge in naps. Smurfette is curious and loves watching birds in the window. For more information about Smurfette, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Belvit is a 6-month-old brown tabby. She is kindhearted and loving. Belvit appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. For more information on Belvit, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Gnocchi is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. He is energetic and enjoys playing with his toys. Gnocchi gets along with children and other animals. He would make a great addition to any family.For more information on Maynard, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

