Morris Theatre Guild to hold general membership meeting

The annual general membership meeting of the Morris Theatre Guild will be held at 7 p.m. on September 15 at MTG, 516 W. Illinois Avenue, in Morris.

All members and those interested in becoming members are invited to attend. There will be a review of the past season, information on the 2022-23 Season, and information on the fiscal state of MTG. There will also be a presentation of the proposed update of the MTG By-Laws.

It has been noticed over the past few years that the MTG bylaws no longer reflect the current operation of MTG, and they have been updated to include current practices and operations. The Board has reviewed the updated bylaws and will submit them to the membership for consideration and approval of members. Copies of the updated Bylaws are available by request from the Secretary, Judy Miller, at 815-942-6634 and will be available at the meeting.

Election of Board Members will be held, with an opportunity for new or returning members to pay dues, as only active members will be able to vote for Board of Directors. Anyone interested in learning about Morris Theatre Guild and getting active in local theatre is invited to attend.