Downers Grove man killed in Grundy County accident

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office, along with Illinois State Police are investigating a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Downers Grove man. The crash occurred on the evening of Sept. 8, on Interstate 55 at Mile Marker 223.

The Coroner’s Office states that the decedent was parked on the right shoulder of the Southbound lane of I-55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling Southbound struck the vehicle from behind, pushing it into the westbound ditch and into a cornfield.

The Coroner’s Office pronounced Thomas J. Piekarczyk, 68 years old, deceased at 11:39 p.m.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Illinois State Police. Several area Fire Departments assisted at the scene.