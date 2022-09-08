Grundy County Kiddie Parade to be held Saturday, October 1

The Grundy County Corn Festival Kiddie Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1 with lineup and judging beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the south side of Chapin Park.

The parade categories are Best of Theme, which is “Fun for Generations”, King and Queen, Most Original, Best Decorated Bicycle, Wagon or Tractor and Corn Festival Queen’s Choice. King and Queen must be entered together as one entry.

The parade route will end at the Grundy Bank drive-up, located at Main and Franklin Streets. The event will be judged and prizes will be awarded by the Corn Festival Queen.

Participants must preregister by Thursday, September 28. Entry forms are available at cornfestival.org or at the Corn Festival office at 909 N. Liberty Street. All kiddie parade participants must wear a Corn Festival button.

For further information, call the Corn Festival office at 942-2676 or visit cornfestival.org.