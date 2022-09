The Corn Festival Crackerbox Derby will be held, starting with car inspection at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1 in Goold Park, west of the swimming pool.

Runs will start at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for first and second place winners and ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. Some cash prizes will be awarded.

For a full list of rules and specifications, contact the Corn Festival office at 942-2676 or visit cornfestival.org.