Morris Theatre Guild Announces ‘Odd Couple’ Cast

Morris Theatre Guild is pleased to announce the cast for “Odd Couple” by Neil Simon. This great comedy classic will feature both familiar faces and some new to MTG.

Oscar Madison will be played by William Gillespie and Felix Ungar will be played by James Welch, both from Morris. The poker-playing buddies include Speed, played by Gary Talsky of Spring Valley; Murray, played by Matthew Pasternak of Gardner; Roy, played by Ken Schroeder of Princeton; and Vinnie played by Craig Laudeman of Morris. The delightful English Pigeon sisters upstairs round out the cast with Gwendolyn Pigeon played by Ellen Rasmussen of Plainfield and Cecily Pigeon played by Jenna Stinson of Shorewood.

Matt Johnson of Newark is directing and encourages everyone to order tickets at morristheatreguild.org for performances on Oct. 21-23 and 28-30.

This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. If the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and way too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as “The Odd Couple” is born.

Show dates for this classic comedy are Oct. 21-23 and 28-30. Tickets will be available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. This wonderful start to the MTG 2022-23 Season will be followed by the WMTG Radio Christmas show on Dec. 2-11, the comedy “Mama Won’t Fly” on March 3-12, and “The Gin Game” on May 12-21.

Season Tickets will also be available online for $48, a savings on ticket prices. This provides a wonderful way to support Morris Theatre Guild and guarantee tickets for these great shows.