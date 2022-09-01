Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screening returns to area high schools

Morris Hospital will be offering its free Rhythm of Our Youth cardiac screenings at several area high schools this fall, to identify students who may be at risk for sudden cardiac death by discovering undiagnosed cardiac abnormalities.

The schools include, Minooka High School’s South Campus on September 14 and 15, Morris High School on September 27, Coal City High School on October 27 and Minooka High School’s Central Campus on November 16 and 17.

On the day of the screening, a team of specially-trained volunteers will perform electrocardiogram screenings free of charge to students who have received parental permission to participate. An electrocardiogram is a non-invasive, painless test that measures the electrical activity of the heart and can detect certain heart abnormalities.

Screenings are typically held during PE class or study hall, depending on student schedules. The test takes about three minutes to complete.

Based on results of the screenings, about three percent of students are referred to their physician for additional follow-up. Typically, less than one percent of students are found to have a medical problem that requires cardiac intervention. Results are sent home to the student’s parents and are not shared with the school.

Parents who wish to have their children screened should complete an electronic consent form prior to the screening day by visiting morrishospital.org/rhythmofouryouth.