Morris Hospital announces its Fire Starter of the Month for August

MORRIS — Morris Hospital recently recognized Mavis Friant, of Morris, as its Fire Starter of the month for August.

Friant, a CNA on the 2 East inpatient medical/surgical nursing unit at Morris Hospital, will be celebrating her 20th anniversary this coming December. Morris Hospital is the only place she has worked as a CNA, since completing her certification in 2002.

“I worked at a factory for 20 years, and I also worked part-time at Narvick House taking care of special needs adults,” shares Friant. “When the factory closed, I decided to get my CNA certification and work at the hospital because I love taking care of people.”

During her time at Morris Hospital she has earned the reputation as one of the best CNA’s by making it a priority to do her job the right way, in the most caring way with every patient encounter. It’s not unusual for returning patients to ask if “Mavis” is working and whether they can have her as their CNA, according to a press release.

As a Morris native, she already knows many of her patients. For those she has the pleasure of meeting during their hospital stay, she can normally remember the room they stayed in previously if they have another stay in the future.

“Listening to Mavis talk with patients will warm your heart,” said Kristyn Stewart, a registered nurse at Morris Hospital. “She treats her patients like family and knows how to make them laugh and feel at ease. They absolutely love her. And she remembers certain things her patients like and dislike in order to make their stay at Morris Hospital excellent. She leaves a lasting impression on all of the patients she takes care of. Mavis is a wonderful person who truly cares about people and loves to take care of them.”

For Morris Hospital 2 East Manager Karie Stecken, Friant’s role model behavior makes her the perfect preceptor for new employees.

“By far, Mavis is one of our best CNAs. You would want her caring for your own family member,” said Stecken. “She is always giving 110% and makes sure patients are taken care of above and beyond. She doesn’t leave a task unturned. We know she does it right every time. There couldn’t be a more deserving person for this honor.”

For Friant, success likely comes from simply loving what she does.

“I love meeting so many different patients, I love talking to them, and I love taking care of them,” said Friant. “When I walk into a patient’s room to take their vitals at the start of my shift, I always say, ‘How was your day?’ I try to teach new employees to do the same.”